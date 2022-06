FM Yair Lapid said Israel was in a struggle between a democratic state and an "extreme, backwards" society.

"We're not fighting [to keep] the government - we are also fighting for the [future of the] State of Israel," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"[The struggle is over] its values, goals, and whether it'll continue an orderly democracy or [Netanyahu] and Ben-Gvir will dismantle Israeli society," concluded Lapid.