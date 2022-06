Otzma Yehudit chairman, Itamar Ben-Gvir, reacted to news about the dispersal of the government.

"Hopefully a new dawn will rise on the State of Israel. The people need a full-fledged right-wing government that will repair the damage made by the [Bennett-Lapid coalition] and restore security to the streets of Israel. God willing now it's the Right's turn to be victorious," he was quoted as saying.