Head of Central Command signed a demolition order for the house of Tzabhi Abu Shakir, who, along with Assad al-Rafa'i, carried out the deadly murder spree in Elad, killing Yonatan Habakkuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben Yiftach.

The order was issued after an appeal by the terrorist's family was denied.

The family can still file a petition with the Supreme Court against the punitive measure.