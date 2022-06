Chairman of World Likud, Danny Danon, attacked DM Benny Gantz for postponing the demolition of the terrorist who shot and killed a security guard in Ariel. The order was given due to President Biden's visit in the coming month.

"This government isn't capable of doing the minimum to destroy the homes of murderous terrorists. A government that's incapable of fighting terror has no right to exist," wrote Danon on his Twitter account.