The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday called on Israel to hand over the gun that allegedly fired the shot which killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead on May 11 while covering clashes between IDF soldiers and terrorists in Jenin, AFP reports.

Israel has asked the PA to provide the bullet extracted from Abu Aqleh’s body so Israel can conduct its investigation into her death, with PA and American representatives present.