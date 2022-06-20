Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application, AFP reported.

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Zelenskyy said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week, adding in his evening address that "only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe."