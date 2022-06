MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Sunday night that "Israel was around before Netanyahu and will also be around after him. We must not give up on our values because of one person or another."

Rothman added, "When the right is in power, we will split the role of the Attorney General into three - prosecutor, adviser and representative in the Supreme Court - all will be subordinate to the Minister of Justice."