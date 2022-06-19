MK Michael Biton (Blue and White) with the Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli, ended at her office in the Ministry of Transportation.

It was reported that "the meeting was held in a good atmosphere. The two discussed at length about all the issues raised in the Economics Committee over the past year, including one-size-fits-all solutions to many issues. It was agreed that although the gaps are not small at this stage, efforts will be made in the coming days to find additional solutions. "