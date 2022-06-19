Turkish and Israeli presidents discuss Iranian terror threats

Against the backdrop of recently publicized intentions to perpetrate terror attacks against Israelis present in Istanbul, President Isaac Herzog spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey.

President Herzog thanked President Erdoğan for the efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil. In their conversation, the two leaders highlighted the great contribution of this cooperation to the trust being built between the governments and nations.

In their conversation, President Herzog emphasized that the threat has not yet passed and that the counterterror efforts must continue.

Join our official WhatsApp group

The two leaders agreed to continue working for peace and stability in the region by means of open and ongoing dialogue.