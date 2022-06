Orit Peled, a 49-year-old resident of Pardesiya in central Israel, is the Israeli woman who drowned on Friday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The tragedy occurred during a diving exercise in the Sinai Peninsula.

An ambulance evacuated Peled to a local hospital, where medical staff were forced to determine her death. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assisted in transferring the body to Eilat for burial.