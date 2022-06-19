Prof. Nachman Ash on rising morbidity: 'Start calling it a new wave'

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, commented on the increase in COVID-19 morbidity rates in Israel during an interview with Radio 103FM.

"This time it is really different and there is a new variant, the BA5, which is more contagious. I think it's safe to start calling it a new wave. In terms of steps, the Omicron variant has changed our reference points, the [new] variant is also very contagious, [but] we another lockdown is out of the question," he was quoted as saying.

"Regarding protective masks, it remains a recommendation to anyone at risk or staying within closed spaces, and we are definitely considering enforcing it in closed areas," he said.

