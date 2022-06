The Knesset's ministerial committee is slated to discuss a law that would forbid cosmetic surgery for convicted terrorists in Israeli jails today.

The legislature was introduced by Religious Zionist MK Michal Waldiger.

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked and Gideon Sa'ar of the New Hope party are withholding their opinions on the matter for fear of angering members of the Ra'am (United Arab List) party.

