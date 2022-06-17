US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not going to have a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, during his trip to the region next month, Reuters reported.

"I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting, and he's going to be part of it," Biden told reporters on Friday when asked how, during his trip to Saudi Arabia, he will handle the topic of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

