Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co Founder of Nefesh B'Nefesh, congratulated the organization's new chairman on his appointment to the job.

"Nefesh B'Nefesh wishes a Mazal Tov to our dear friend Doron Almog on his appointment as the next chairman of the Jewish Agency. We are certain that through your integrity and leadership, the Jewish Agency, and our partnership, will thrive. May you be blessed with health and strength to lead the way," Fass wrote in a statement.