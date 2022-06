Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman welcomed the elimination of the terrorist cell in Jenin last night.

"I commend the IDF soldiers who eliminated a terrorist squad in Jenin. The soldiers acted as expected of them, with sharpness, speed and determination. All the terrorist [groups] should know that we will prevail and spare no means in thwarting attempts at threatening the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its citizens," said Liberman.