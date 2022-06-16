Undercover unit soldiers and Border Police detectives arrested a weapons trafficking suspect after a lengthy search.

During the operation, the forces identified the main suspect traveling in the vehicle towards the point where he was arrested. At the time of the arrest, the suspect began fleeing while driving in an unsafe manner before he left the vehicle and began fleeing on foot.

With the help of the air unit, the suspect was apprehended by the soldiers after a foot chase. A search of the area turned up an M-16 assault rifle that had been thrown by the suspect during the escape attempt. The suspect, a resident of the Bedouin diaspora in the south, was arrested and taken along with the findings for questioning by the Border Police.