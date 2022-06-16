President Isaac Herzog congratulated Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog on his election as Chairman of the Jewish Agency.

Herzog said: "Congratulations to my friend, Maj. Gen. (Res.), Doron Almog, winner of the Israel Prize, on the decision of the Jewish Agency's selection committee to appoint him chairman of the Jewish Agency's board. This is a very important role in the Jewish world that works to connect the State of Israel to the Jews of the Diaspora and between the Jewish world and our state; which affects Israeli society, and immigration and absorption. I am confident that his skills, experience and abilities will march this important organization forward. Good luck."