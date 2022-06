Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog on his unanimous election as chairman of the Jewish Agency.

Lapid said that Almog is "a man whose contribution to Israeli society is exemplary and who serves as an example of love for the land and love of his fellow man. Doron you are the right and worthy man for the job. I am sure you will fulfill the role with mission and pride and bring hearts and unity in the Jewish people. Good luck."