A 60-year-old Holon resident who works at a daycare was arrested by the police on suspicion of harming toddlers in a daycare in Holon. The investigation into the matter began last month with the receipt of a complaint from parents of a two-year-old toddler regarding suspicion of their daughter was harmed while at her daycare in Holon.

Tomorrow, the police will ask to extend the teacher's detention in court.