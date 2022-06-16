Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Chairman of the Knesset Subcommittee on Urban Accessibility, MK Shirley Pinto (Yamina), are working to make facilities in playgrounds in Israeli cities and authorities accessible for children with disabilities.

The two agreed on issuing a call for proposals on the subject to the local authorities, providing budgets for the cities and encouraging the establishment, construction and implementation of the vision for accessibility in the field.