Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) claims that the contacts between coalition members and the Likud constitute illegal bribery.

Golan wrote on Twitter: "And now, ladies and gentlemen - BRIBERY (allegedly). The proposals received by MK Silman and Orbach in public from Likud MKs are election bribes and are illegal. I call on the A-G to act against the criminality of Orbach, Silman and the Likud."