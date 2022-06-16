The Ministry of Health reported that a tourist approximately 46-year-old of age was hospitalized at Ichilov Medical Center with suspicious symptoms resembling the monkeypox virus. The suspicion was confirmed after an examination at the Biological Institute.

The ministry noted that chickenpox is a viral disease that usually manifests itself through fever, blistering rash and enlargement of lymph nodes.

It also called on those who have developed a fever and a blistering rash after returning from trips abroad or have been in close contact with an individual suspected of carrying the disease to contact a physician.