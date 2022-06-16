Coalition chairman, Yesh Atid's Boaz Toporovsky urged to have breakaway Yamina MK Idit Silman fired after she bolted the government due to disputes over its makeup.

"Silman and Orbach should be fired if he decides [to abandon the coalition]. I expect him to resign. Not so for Silman. [Meretz MK Ghaida] Rinawie-Zoabi did not receive [the rumored] funding [from Yair Lapid after threatening to leave the coalition]," he said in an interview to Kan News.

"We won't ty to have the cake and eat it too. If we see that our bills continue falling in the Knesset, we'll go the polls," he continued.