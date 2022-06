Chairman of Ra'am, MK Mansour Abbas, said he believes the Bennett-Lapid coalition will continue functioning even if Yamina's Nir Orbach bolts the government.

"I'd say that Orbach will probably defect but the coalition will maintain its majority," Abbas told Galei Tzahal.

"What's lacking is the discipline where each MK in the coalition feels obliged to put aside their discontent for the sake of the overall good of the government," he said.