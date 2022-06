The US Justice Department on Wednesday announced federal hate crimes charges against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old who shot dead 10 African Americans at a Buffalo, New York supermarket in May, AFP reported.

The charges say Gendron was motivated by racist hate when, on May 14, he took a semi-automatic assault weapon to a Tops grocery store in a largely Black neighborhood of Buffalo and killed 10 people, while wounding three others.