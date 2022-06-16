The leaders of the European Union's three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected to arrive in Kyiv on Thursday to show their backing for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country, Reuters reported.
The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.Read more
