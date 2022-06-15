Israel's COVID-19 director, Prof. Salman Zarka related to the spike in morbidity while addressing the Health Commission: "The new BA5 strain will be the significant one going forward, and currently makes up close to 50% of existing patients. It is less resistant to the vaccine for preventing infection, however."

Zarka also noted that the Ministry of Health is considering a return to mandating mask-wearing in closed spaces.

"Morbidity figures are probably as high as they'll get. I'd say there are 20,000-15,000 new infections a day," he said.