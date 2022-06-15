Former US Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, told Galei Tzahal that Biden's expected visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia would lead to normalization between the two countries.

"There is no doubt that it is possible to advance the process in this direction. It does not mean that they will join the Abraham Accords in the coming weeks, but there is no doubt that Saudi leadership is preparing for real normalization - the younger generation there is ready for it," he was quoted as saying.