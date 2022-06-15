Officials in Israel believe that during next month's planned visit by US President Joe Biden, he will announce the establishment of a forum or security arrangement that will encompass Israel, Saudi Arabia, the signees of the Abraham Accords, Egypt and Jordan, reported Israel Hayom.

The move is designed primarily to deal with the growing Iranian threat in the region, mainly due to its pursuit of nuclear weapons and aggression in Yemen and Lebanon, as well as arming its proxies with locally-developed attack drones.

Sources familiar with details of the situation noted that this does not comprise a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, but rather a matter of security cooperation between the countries.