A Florida synagogue affiliated with the Reform Movement has filed a lawsuit against a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks, arguing it violates religious freedom rights of Jews.

The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons.