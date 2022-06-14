The Likud party has excoriated Meretz MK Yair Golan for a comment he made, saying, "We must rescue Israel from the malignant disease called 'Netanyahu.'"

"This severe incitement from Yair Golan against former Prime Minister Netanyahu should be roundly condemned by every single party along the political spectrum," the party said in a statement.

"Golan disgraced the memory of the Holocaust on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, when, still dressed in IDF uniform, he compared the State of Israel to the Nazi regime. He is the last person who should be giving lectures on morality to the Likud party and to the person who heads it."