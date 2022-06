Between February and April of 2022, about 12,380 new apartments were sold throughout Israel, a number that the Central Statistics Bureau reports as a decrease of 23.5% compared to the previous three months.

An examination of the trend data shows that from November 2021, when the purchase tax increase came into effect, there was a decrease of 2.7% per month. This is after an increase of 2.4% every month from March 2018 to October 2021.