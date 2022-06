Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” Trudeau said in a tweet.