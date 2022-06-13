Foreign Minister and Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid addressed the opening of the faction's meeting by addressing Israelis vacationing in Turkey despite Iran's efforts to attack Jewish targets in the country.

"Following the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempted attacks by Iranian terrorists targeting Israelis vacationing in Istanbul, we urge you to avoid flying to Turkey as long as it's not an emergency situation. If you happen to be there at the moment, please return to Israel as soon as possible," he was quoted as saying.

Lapid sent also addressed the Iranian regime. "Anyone who harms Israelis will be punished accordingly. Israel's long arm will reach you no matter where you happen to be."