The Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council will request the resignation of the head of the Yesha Council, David Elhayeni, after making a decision on the issue in the council plenum.

"The decision was made unanimously, the Yesha Council needs a leader who supports a right-wing, value-based government and the national camp, a leader who represents the spirit of nationalism and settlement in the Land of Israel," the council said.