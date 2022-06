Prime Minister Bennett told ministers at the daily cabinet meeting: "Go out to the media and tell the truth about the Judea and Samaria Regulations Law. The opposition is creating a difficult problem for us with their irresponsible behavior."

"The Likud and Netanyahu are carrying around flammable liquids and telling people: We will burn the country down."

"I can't recall such a lack of [leadership]. Tell that to the Israeli public," he said.