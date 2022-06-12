Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to project a "business as usual" approach despite the deepening coalition crisis.

"This government has lifted the country from paralysis to growth, from weakness to deterrence, from chaos to normalcy," he wrote. "We're not giving up our country. We do not give up the possibility of cooperation between people with different opinions with equal love of Israel. We're not despairing or breaking...We do not have the luxury of breaking, because we have no other country."