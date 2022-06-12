Gideon Sa'ar said he's never been in talks to return to the Likud.

Answering media questions this morning, Sa'ar said he'd propose legislature against crime in the Arab sector following the burning of 18 buses at the central bus station in Tzfat (Safed).

Sa'ar also said he gets up ever morning to "hear news of [his] returning to the Likud." "I hear about Likud MKs arguing whether they want me there or not," he continued. "There are no such intentions," he concluded.