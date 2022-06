Mayor of Tzfat, Shuki Ohana, commented on the suspected bus arson attack in his city at around 3 a.m. last night, in which 18 buses were set on fire at the central bus station.

"We haven't seen incidents like this since the Second Lebanon War - terror in the middle of a city," said Ohana. "This is the fourth such event over the past month. We need to put a stop to these attacks," Ohana told Galei Tzahal.