Former US President Donald Trump responded on Friday to a video of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, which was presented by the House January 6 committee and in which Ivanka says she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, according to CNN.

