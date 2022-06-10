US President Joe Biden on Friday called the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol Building “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” Reuters reported.

He added it is important the American public gets a full accounting of events in the hearings scheduled for next week.

