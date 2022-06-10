Students overpowered a man suspected of stabbing several people at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the northwestern German city of Hamm on Friday, police said, according to CNN.

Four people were injured in the incident, including three women and one man, some of them seriously, said police. A 34-year-old male suspect was detained.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)