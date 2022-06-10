Russia on Friday issued a rare condemnation of Israel for an overnight air strike in Syria attributed to the Jewish state which significantly damaged Damascus International Airport.

"In the early morning hours of June 10, the Israeli Air Force again attacked the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The target of the attack was Damascus International Airport. According to information that was received, serious material damage was caused to the airport," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Maariv.

