Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the government's various concessions to MK Zoabi.

"Zoabi's documents prove that Bennett and Shaked knowingly formed the first non-Zionist government, and were willing to even give the right of return to Arabs in villages in the Galilee for some more time on the throne with honor and power. History will judge them in the black pages of the Jewish state. The elimination of Zionism is dangerous for Israel. "