Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi responded to the public fallout with Foreign Minister Lapid regarding a list of demands she presented him while threatening to bolt the coalition. These demands reportedly included the right of return for tens of thousands of Palestinian Arabs to two Israeli villages.

"I'm the one who's delusional and lying? Want proof? Don't force me to do it," wrote Zoabi on her Twitter account.

She also said the discussions with Lapid began all the way back in January. "At first he objected and then said any law was up for discussion. We agreed to start working on it. Things took a long time to develop, but you can't say nothing ever took place," she concluded.