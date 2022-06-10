Today (Friday) is expected to be mostly clear and warmer than usual for the season in most parts of the country.

Saturday will see a rise in temperatures, with dry weather expected.

On Sunday it will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a significant drop in temperatures, which are expected to be normal for the season. During the night there may be light precipitation in the north and center of the country.

On Monday there will be another drop in temperatures, which will be colder than usual for the season.

Light local rains are expected in the north and center of the country, which are expected to end at around noon.

