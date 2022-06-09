MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) responded to Lapid's proposal to MK Zoabi (Meretz): "This opportunist exchange is trying to erase the Jewish state in every way. There will be no right of return. "

Earlier, it was reported that MK Zoabi claimed that "Lapid promised me a historic achievement - to return the residents of the two Palestinian Arab villages in the 'Ikrit' and 'Baram' in the Galilee who were deported in 1948. We started working on the proposal, but it was stopped."