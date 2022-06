MK Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White) says tonight (Thursday) that although the government is in trouble, it is solvable.

"Blue and Whitehite is committed to the current coalition. There is no dialogue with the Likud. We have a problem of a majority in the Knesset, it is complex, but these are two laws that we were unable to pass out of dozens of laws we passed last month," Ginzburg said.