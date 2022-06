Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who is staying at his home due to his being diagnosed with COVID-19, is assessing the situation ahead of the Pride Parade that will take place tomorrow in Tel Aviv by Zoom call.

The call was 'attended' by Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, the Tel Aviv District Commander, Ami Eshed, and the head of the Operations Division, Supervisor Sigal Bar-Zvi.