Prof. Galia Rahav, a member of the team for the treatment of pandemics, commented on Wednesday evening on the possibility that a fifth dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 will be recommended.

"I do not think there is currently one person in favor of giving a fifth vaccine, we need to learn what the severity of the disease from BA.5 is. I assume that the four vaccines the people received will protect them from serious illness," Rahav told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) in an interview.